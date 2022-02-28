PPP’s Awami Long March heads to Hyderabad

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday resumed its Awami Long March to Islamabad after a night stay in Tando Muhamamd Khan, ARY News reported.

On Sunday, PPP began its ‘Awami Long March’ headed by the party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from the Quaid’s mausoleum and stayed Tando Muhammad Khan after marching via Malir to Badin.

Addressing the participants of the march, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP long march was accorded a warm welcome during its route and he thanked the masses for the overwhelming support.

People are facing the worst economic situation due to wrong policies of the PTI government, Bilawal alleged, adding the common man is drowning in Tsumani.

The Awami Long March will now head to Hyderabad, where Bilawal Bhutto will address the participants in Garibabad. The preparations are underway in full swing in Hyderabad and the businesses have been asked to remain close in the Garibabad area today.

A large number of police and traffic cops have reached the area and the area is being sealed with barbwires and tents.

The PPP’s long march will pass 34 major cities of the country will reach the federal capital Islamabad in 10 days.

The reception camps have been arranged at the National Highway and along with several cities of the route of the march as party workers supervise the security of the long march.

