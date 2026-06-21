PPP’s GB Chief Minister candidate likely to be elected uncontested

SKARDU: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is likely to be elected uncontested, ARY News reported, citing reliable sources.

According to sources, Amjad Hussain Advocate will be the PPP’s candidate for the CM.

Sources added that the PPP, through back-channel contacts, has successfully persuaded other political parties not to nominate rival candidates for the position.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly session has been summoned for Sunday at 4:00 PM.

The PPP is expected to formally announce its nominee for Chief Minister following the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected members, though sources indicate the assembly session could experience a slight delay.

Furthermore, sources stated that the final names for both the Chief Minister and the Speaker will be officially announced on June 22.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will make the final decision regarding these key appointments.

Read More: GB Elections 2026: Official results continue to pour in

The Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan (ECGB) has announced official results of the recent elections and notified successful candidates in 21 out of the 24 constituencies, with the Pakistan Peoples Party winning the highest nine seats.

The GB election commission on Friday issued final election results, with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) winning nine seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with six and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) with four seats.