PPP’s Kashif Shoro elected mayor Hyderabad unopposed

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Kashif Shoro has been elected as the mayor of Hyderabad unopposed, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan will issue the official notification of the Hyderabad mayor tomorrow.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not submit the nomination papers while Tehreek-e-Labaik’s candidate’s nomination papers were rejected.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) gained a simple majority for the Hyderabad mayor slot as the unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 155 Union Committees of Hyderabad have been released, after the local government (LG) polls in Sindh.

On the other side, People’s Party and Jamaat Islami’s five candidates filed their nomination papers for Karachi Mayor’s election on the last day of submitting nominations

The election of the mayor and deputy mayor will take place on June 15. June 10 (today) was the last day to submit the nomination paper can.

The ECP schedule stated that the Returning Officer checked the nomination papers on June 11 and the finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14.

On June 16, the Returning Officers will announce the results whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) barred the administration from harassing and ‘illegal’ arrests of UC chairmen ahead of the Karachi mayor election.