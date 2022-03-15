Radhe Shyam: Prabhas’ fan commits suicide over negative reviews

A fan of South Indian actor Prabhas committed suicide because of negative reviews of the film Radhe Shyam.

An India-based news agency stated that The untoward incident took place in Tilak Nagar in the Kurnool district of India’s Andhra Pradesh state.

The film did not live up to the expectations of Ravi Teja, 24, and also came across all kinds of negative reviews.

The report mentioned that he had told his mother about how Prabhas’ film turned out to be before his death.

The South Indian film – set in Europe back in the 1970s, follows the tale of a palmist who can predict a person’s fate just with a single glance of the palm.

However, things become problematic when the protagonist’s prediction about himself goes wrong.

The film sees Prabhas and Pooja Hegde playing the leading characters. Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan are in the film as well.

The project’s direction is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The title created history in Indian cinema with the introduction of Metaverse, where users will be able to create their own avatars to explore the world of period drama.

