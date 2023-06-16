Watch: Prabhas fans beat up man for negative review of ‘Adipurush’

A bunch of loyal fans of South superstar Prabhas thrashed a man for giving a negative review for his latest release ‘Adipurush’.

As per the video shared on the social platform Reddit, the die-hard fans of Prabhas are not in for any sort of criticism towards his latest mythological epic, as they beat up a cinegoer who shared his thoughts regarding the film outside the theatres.

Reportedly, the person in his review said, “They kept all the monsters from the play station games in this one. Except for Hanuman, background score and some 3D shots here and there, there is nothing else.”

Moreover, he added about Prabhas’ performance, “Absolutely doesn’t suit, in the get-up. In Baahubali, he was like a king and there was a royalty. Seeing the royalty in that, they took him for this role. Om Raut did not show Prabhas properly.”

As he was completing his sentence, a group of fans around him jumped over and started to beat him to the point that he had to be rescued by others.

As for the film, ‘Adipurush’ was released theatrically earlier today, in original Hindi and Telugu versions, in addition to dubbed Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Based on the Hindu mythological epic ‘Ramayan’, the title stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

Om Raut helmed the direction of the project and also contributed to a massive INR500 crore budget along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

