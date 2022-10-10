Prabhas-led ‘Adipurush’ lands in legal trouble

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ is in legal trouble and might not release in theatres in India.

As per the reports from Indian media agencies, Om Raut directorial ‘Adipurush’, based on the Hindu mythological epic ‘Ramayan’, has hurt the religious sentiments of people, and they want it to be banned from release in the country.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

While the teaser itself also received massive flak from viewers ever since its release, for the poor VFX and CGI sequences, the matter has now escalated further and activists have filed a plea in a Delhi court against the release of the film in theatres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Citing the plea details, the outlets reported, that the defendants have hurt the ‘religious, cultural, historical and civilizational sentiments’ of the plaintiff and Hindus by “depiction of Hindu gods Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in a very unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser of Adipurush.”

“That prima facie the teaser or promo of the movie is so atrocious wicked and diabolical that it along with the pursuant movie which is to be released on January 12, 2023, should be outrightly banned in its present form in the interest of religious feelings, sentiments and aspirations of Hindus of India and elsewhere,” the plea demanded.

Related: ‘Adipurush’ teaser gets brutally trolled by social users

About the film, ‘Adipurush’ will see Prabhas as Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. Om Raut has written and directed the project and has contributed to a massive INR500 crore budget along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

The title is slated to hit theatres (IMAX and 3D) on January 12, 2023, in Hindi and Telugu.

Comments