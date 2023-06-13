Father again: Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50

India’s ace dancer-choreographer, Prabhu Deva embraced fatherhood once again; welcomed a baby girl with his second wife.

The ‘ABCD’ actor and his second wife, Dr Himani Singh have been blessed with their first child, he confirmed to an Indian entertainment outlet. “Yes, it is true. I am a father again and at this age. I feel; very very happy and complete,” Deva said.

Moreover, the veteran, who had three boys from his first marriage, is excited to become a father to a daughter for the first time and has reduced his workload to spend most of his time with the little one.

“I felt like I was doing too much work, just running around. I’m done. I just want to spend some time with my family,” he said.

Prabhu Deva is yet to name his newborn baby girl.

For the unversed, Deva, 50, tied the knot for the second time to a physiotherapist, Dr Himani, in 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Previously, he was married to Latha and had three sons with her. Their firstborn passed away in 2008 due to cancer. The couple parted ways after 16 years of marriage, due to the dancer’s affair with South superstar Nayanthara.

