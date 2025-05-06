Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock’s enchanted return gets a release window

Fans of Practical Magic have a date to mark on their calendars: 18 September 2026. That’s when Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock will return to their spellbinding roles in the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1998 film.

Warner Bros. made the exciting announcement with a playful and magical voice-over teaser, shared across social media.

In the charming clip, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock cast a rhyming spell that ends with the reveal of the sequel’s release date.

This enchanting moment has reignited excitement for Practical Magic, which has become a cult classic over the years.

The upcoming film promises to delve deeper into the magical world of the Owens family, offering both nostalgia and fresh storytelling.

Nicole Kidman, who reprises her role as Gillian Owens, had previously teased the sequel’s progress during the Time’s Women of the Year event in Los Angeles.

“You can ask Sandy,” she said cheekily, referring to her co-star Sandra Bullock, who returns as Sally Owens. Kidman hinted the project “just needs a little magic” to come together — and it seems that magic has now arrived.

The sequel to Practical Magic is inspired by The Book of Magic, written by Alice Hoffman, who penned the original novel. The new story follows the grown-up daughters of Sally Owens as they confront the enduring family curse.

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock will not only reprise their roles but also be joined by some of the original team. Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the first film, returns to script the sequel, while producer Denise Di Novi is also back on board.

It remains to be seen whether other stars from the original film, such as Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, or Aidan Quinn, will return. There is also speculation about whether Evan Rachel Wood will reprise her role as one of Sally’s daughters.

With Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock returning to the magical fold, Practical Magic is set to enchant a whole new generation.