Prakash Raj in legal trouble over money-laundering case

Indian film actor-producer, Prakash Raj is reportedly in legal trouble over the connection in the money-laundering case.

As reported by Indian news agencies, prominent Indian actor, Prakash Raj has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate of India, for questioning in the money-laundering case, linked to an alleged INR100 crore Ponzi and fraud case.

According to the details shared by the official sources, the investigation is connected to a case against Pranav Jewellers, a jewellery group based in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, which the ‘Singham’ actor is a brand ambassador for and is asked to appear before the federal agency in Chennai next week.

The latest development followed the ED raid at the group earlier this week when the officials claimed to have seized ‘unexplained’ cash of INR23.70 lacs in addition to some gold jewellery.

Reportedly, the case stems from an FIR of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Tamil Nadu Police.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, Pranav Group and others have been accused of collecting INR100 crore from the public under the guise of a gold investment scheme with the promise of high returns.

