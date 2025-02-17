Prateik Babbar breaks silence on not inviting family at his wedding

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar, who now goes by his mother’s name as Prateik Smita Patil, has revealed why his family, including his father, was not invited to his intimate wedding ceremony with Priya Banerjee.

For the unversed, Prateik is the only son of actor-politician Raj Babbar and his second wife and late actor Smita Patil, who died due to childbirth complications at the young age of 31. He was raised by his maternal grandparents and had always had a strained relationship with his father and the veteran’s other family, including his first wife Nadira Babbar, and two children, actors Aarya and Juhi Babbar.

When Prateik tied the knot for the second time, with his fiancee Priya Banerjee, his father and the Babbar family were not invited to the intimate Valentine’s Day wedding ceremony at his late mother’s house in Rock Cliff last week.

Addressing the same in their first interview since the wedding, the newlyweds told an Indian publication, “There was absolutely no family member who was missing from the wedding or our celebrations. I don’t know why there are rumours that ‘family members’ were absent.”

“Our families were there including my parents, his aunts who raised him, his nana-nani (grandparents) and everyone who mattered and is family was with us. And there was absolutely nobody who is family was missing,” Priya explained.

“Our closest family was with us. His two aunts and my parents were there to celebrate us. They are the closest, most loved people to us and we got married in his mum’s house, which made us feel her presence. In fact, everyone present said that they felt she was there with us,” the ‘Rana Naidu’ actor elaborated. “It was more special as we got married at Rock Cliff, which is Prateik’s mom’s (Smita Patil) house. She bought for him so she could live with him and raise him there but unfortunately, she was unable to do that. And, we believe that it was her gift to us that she wanted us to get married in that house and so we did.”

