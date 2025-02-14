WATCH: Sahil Khan marries younger bride in lavish Burj Khalifa wedding

Bollywood actor Indian actor, fitness entrepreneur, and YouTuber, Sahil Khan recently married Milena Aleksandra in a grand wedding reception held at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Valentine’s Day.

The event was an intimate celebration with close family and friends, set against the stunning backdrop of the world’s tallest building.

Photos and videos from the special day were shared on social media by the couple, with Sahil expressing his joy and gratitude for the warm wishes from fans.

For the occasion, Sahil Khan looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo, while Milena Aleksandra wore an elegant white gown, beautifully embellished with intricate details.

A standout feature of the reception was their six-tiered wedding cake, which was decorated with delicate white flowers.

Read More: Prateik Babbar weds Priya Banerjee – Guess who wasn’t invited?

Sahil Khan shared a video of Milena posing with the cake and expressed his happiness over the occasion. He also revealed that the celebration actually took place on February 9, in Burj Khalifa, Dubai despite the public sharing happening on Valentine’s Day.

Sahil Khan, 48, and Milena Aleksandra, 22, have an age difference of 26 years, which Sahil addressed in a past interview, talking about Milena’s maturity and calm nature.

Sahil mentioned that although she is young, she is very intelligent and emotionally mature for her age.

Milena, who hails from Belarus, completed her studies last year and the couple got engaged in Russia.

This is Sahil Khan’s second marriage; his first was to Iranian-Norwegian actress Negar Khan, with whom he divorced in 2005.

Sahil Khan is a well-known Indian actor, fitness enthusiast, and entrepreneur. He gained fame for his roles in Bollywood films such as Style and Xcuse Me.

Apart from acting, he is passionate about bodybuilding and has a significant social media following for his fitness advice and motivational content.