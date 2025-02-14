Prateik Babbar weds Priya Banerjee – Guess who wasn’t invited?

Prateik Babbar has officially started a new journey in his life by marrying Priya Banerjee. The couple, who had been dating for a long time, shared beautiful pictures from their traditional and intimate wedding on social media.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee tied the knot on Friday in a small ceremony held at Prateik’s late mother Smita Patil’s house in Bandra, Mumbai.

The actor shared a heartfelt post, saying, “I’ll marry you in every lifetime.” In the pictures, Prateik Babbar is seen getting emotional, and one photo even shows him sitting in front of his mother’s image.

For their wedding, Priya Banerjee looked stunning in an ivory and gold lehenga designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

She paired it with a corset and a sheer dupatta, completing her look with traditional kundan jewelry, including a maangtika, bangles, a choker necklace, and statement earrings.

Prateik Babbar wore an open sherwani with a dhoti set and accessorized with a pearl necklace.

Read More: Naga Chaitanya breaks silence on Sobhita Dhulipala’s role in divorce from Samantha

The wedding had a simple yet elegant décor, with white and ivory colors dominating the setup. Their mandap was decorated with fresh white flowers and green leaves, giving it a dreamy look.

Talking about his wedding, Prateik Babbar told Vogue India, “We wanted a ‘ghar ki shaadi,’ and getting married at my mother’s first home was the best way to honor her.”

This is Prateik Babbar’s second marriage. He was previously married to Sanya Sagar, but they separated after a year and finalized their divorce in January 2023.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that Prateik Babbar did not invite his father, Raj Babbar, to the wedding.

His half-brother Aarya Babbar expressed disappointment, saying he always believed they had a close bond but now feels someone has influenced Prateik Babbar’s decision.

Aarya stated, “He has decided not to call anyone from this side of the family.”