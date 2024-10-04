web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 4, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Sri Lanka cricketer banned on corruption charges

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been banned from all forms of cricket for one year, with the last six months suspended, for breaching the sport’s anti-corruption code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

In August, the ICC charged Jayawickrama for failing to report an approach to fix matches and obstructing an investigation.

The governing body said the 26-year-old was approached to fix international matches and was asked to approach another player to fix matches in the 2021 season of the Lanka Premier League.

The ICC said Praveen Jayawickrama had admitted to being in breach of the anti-corruption code.

“As a result of the admission, Jayawickrama has accepted a sanction of a one-year period of ineligibility, of which the last six months are suspended,” the ICC said.

Praveen Jaywawickrama made his international debut in April 2021, taking 11 wickets in his first test against Bangladesh.

He played five test matches, five one-day internationals and five Twenty20 internationals, but has not played for Sri Lanka since June 2022.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.