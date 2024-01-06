15.9 C
Sunday, January 7, 2024
Prayer leader gunned down in Lahore

LAHORE: A prayer leader was gunned down by brother-in-law in what police described as ‘personal enmity’ in Lahore’s Manawan area on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The police, in a statement, said that the brother-in-law – identified as Imran – and his associate fired at Qari Ali Raza, killing him on the spot.

According to the police, the suspect – Imran Khan – was separated from his wife three years ago and she was living with her brother since then. The suspect killed the prayer leader over the domestic dispute.

The police collected evidence from the crime spot while raids were being carried out to arrest the suspects.

Earlier in Sept 2023, a woman axed to death her husband over a family dispute in Karim Baistkhel area of Bannu.

According to Mandan police, the woman, named Sultana Bibi, attacked her husband, Mohammad Roshan, 40, with an axe, killing him on the spot.

They said the attacker fled the place and the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

