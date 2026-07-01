Pregnant woman 'killed for honour' in Jamshoro

A tragic incident has been reported from the Anarpur area of Jamshoro, where a 25-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly killed for ‘honour’.

According to police officials, the victim’s body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination and completion of the required legal formalities at the taluka hospital. The post-mortem report confirmed that she sustained two gunshot wounds, which proved fatal.

Police said a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family. The FIR names the woman’s uncle and cousin as suspects, accusing them of her murder.

Meanwhile, despite the Sindh Chief Minister taking serious notice of the incident, police have so far failed to arrest the accused.

However, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro stated that special police teams have been deployed to apprehend the suspects and expressed confidence that they will soon be brought to justice.

Read more: Mother, daughter murdered in suspected ‘honour’ killing in Larkana

Earlier in April, a mother and her teenage daughter were allegedly murdered in a suspected ‘honour’ killing in Larkana, police said.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Shahida Jatoi and her 18-year-old daughter, Naghma Jatoi. According to police, the incident occurred on April 8 within the jurisdiction of Bakrani Tehsil.

The accused, identified as Ghulam Ali alias Ali Haider Jatoi, allegedly killed his widowed sister-in-law, Shahida Jatoi, and his niece, Naghma Jatoi, and threw their bodies into the Indus River.

Upon receiving information, police recovered the bodies from the river and shifted them for postmortem examination.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on the complaint of a relative, Hakim Khatoon.