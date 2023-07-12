Preity Zinta blamed for divorce of the former actor?

A former actor said that she has not forgiven Bollywood star Preity Zinta for her divorce from her husband.

South-Indian actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, best known for her Bollywood debut ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ opposite Shahrukh Khan, has opened up on her ‘troubled marriage’ and divorce from ex-husband, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

Years after Suchitra Krishnamoorthi blamed Zinta for her divorce from Kapur and alleged in her poem that the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actor was having an affair with her husband, the former actor said that she has not forgiven her and doesn’t feel the need to do so.

“I don’t need to (forgive her). She is not a part of my consciousness at all. All these things do not exist for me, which is a good space to be in,” Krishnamoorthi said in a new interview.

In an old interview, Zinta addressed her allegations saying, “I am the number one actress and you don’t even work, you are a homemaker. Suchitra, don’t talk to me like that. You need to see a psychiatrist, your mind is not in the right place.”

Responding to that statement, Krishnamoorthi added, “It’s a free world and she can say what she likes. I am very proud to be a homemaker.”

It is pertinent to mention that Krishnamoorthi quit films after her marriage to Shekhar Kapur, which lasted until their divorce in 2007. They have a daughter together, Kaveri.

On the other hand, Preity Zinta tied the knot to beau Gene Goodenough in 2016, and they welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy last year.

