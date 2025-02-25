Did Preity Zinta really get her loan written off? The answer may surprise you!

Bollywood star Preity Zinta has responded with fury after a political party in India accused her of having an INR18 crore loan written off and giving control of her social media accounts to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The actress called these claims “fake news” and set the record straight in a series of posts on X, demanding accountability from both the media and the Kerala Congress.

In her statement, Preity Zinta firmly denied the allegations, explaining that the loan was fully repaid over a decade ago.

Expressing shock that a political party would spread such baseless rumors. Preity Zinta also clarified that she personally manages her own social media accounts, slamming the claims of handing it over to BJP as an attempt to use her name for clickbait.

Preity Zinta didn’t stop there, criticizing media houses for failing to verify their sources before reporting on the matter.

“Next time, please call me before spreading rumors,” she urged, calling for greater responsibility and fact-checking from journalists.

Preity Zinta wrapped up her posts with a strong message: “Shame on you for promoting fake news.”

She made it clear that she won’t tolerate being dragged into misleading stories, making sure her name stays clear of such controversies.

In response to Preity Zinta’s post, the Kerala Congress took to X to acknowledge her clarification.

They expressed their appreciation for the actress managing her own social media account, unlike other celebrities who allegedly hand over control to the BJP IT cell.

The party also admitted that if any mistakes were made, they were open to accepting them, stating that they had shared the news based on reports from media outlets.

Back in late 2024, Preity Zinta responded to a fan’s inquisition, revealing if she ever dated superstar Salman Khan.

Taking to her official handle on the social platform X, formerly termed Twitter, Preity Zinta wished her close friend and frequent collaborator Salman Khan on Friday, as the superstar celebrated his 59th birthday on December 27.

She posted several photos with the ‘Tiger 3’ star and wrote, “Happy Burrday @BeingSalmanKhan. Just wanna say I love you the mostest. Rest will tell you when I speak to you ….. and yes we need more photos otherwise I will keep posting the same old ones! Ting.”

In response to her birthday post for Khan, a social user asked Preity Zinta, “Did you two ever date?” to which she replied, “No not at all! He is family & my closest friend.”

“And my husband’s friend too .. just in case you were wondering. Sorry! Couldn’t resist,” she added.