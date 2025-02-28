Preity Zinta to file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi?

Preity Zinta confirmed she will not file a defamation case against politician Rahul Gandhi, despite his Indian National Congress accusing the former actor of giving control of her social media accounts to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and getting her INR18 crore loan written off.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on X, a follower asked Preity Zinta “When are you putting a defamation case on Rahul Gandhi?” as his political party falsely accused her of giving control of her social media accounts to BJP’s IT cell and also claimed that she had gotten her INR18 crore written off.

Responding to the fan, the ‘Veer-Zaara’ actor noted, “I don’t think it’s fair to vilify anyone like that, as he is not responsible for someone else’s actions.”

“I believe in handling problems or issues directly & not through proxy battles. I also have no problem with Rahul Gandhi, so let him live in peace & I will live in peace too,” she added.

During the same session, Zinhta was also asked about her future plans, regarding entering politics, to which, she maintained, “No! No politics for me. Over the years, various political parties have offered me tickets & Rajya Sabha seats but I have politely declined as it’s not what I want.”

Notably, Zinta’s latest response followed her strong reaction to the Congress Kerala after the party backed false claims about her. “No, I operate my social media accounts myself and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me,” she clarified in response to the media report, which read, “She gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 Cr written off and the bank collapsed last week. Depositors are on the streets for their money,” and was reposted by the political party on X.

“I’m shocked that a political party (Congress Kerala) or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images,” she added.

Also Read: Preity Zinta dated Salman Khan?