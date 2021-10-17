Preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in full swing

KARACHI: Preparations in Karachi and other parts of the country are in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday (October 19) with religious enthusiasm and solemnity.

Like every year, a number of activities including special conferences, big congregations, processions Mehfil-e-Milad and other discussion programmes have been planned to celebrate the annual event.

All government and private buildings, shops, markets, bazaars, mosques and streets are being decorated with colourful lights and buntings.

People are illuminating their houses and streets, besides bazaars with lights and green flags to show their respect and love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Read More: GOVERNOR HOUSES TO REMAIN OPEN FOR GENERAL PUBLIC ON EID MILAD UN NABI (SAW)

In connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW), a two-day Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference will be held in Islamabad under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Meanwhile, a Mehfil-e-Sama in connection with Ashra-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alamin (PBUH) was held in Islamabad.

ربیع الاول کے جشن کی تیاری کرتے ہوئے۔ pic.twitter.com/T2psTqrpIk — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 15, 2021

A large number of parliamentarians and common people attended the event.

The federal government has also announced to open governor houses in the four provinces for the general public on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW).

The announcement was made by Senator Faisal Javed via a message from his Twitter handle as he said that the measures were taken on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with full religious zeal and fervor.

Speaking during the meeting, he said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated in a befitting manner and the biggest ceremony of Pakistan’s history to celebrate this day will be held in Islamabad.

The prime minister further said that ceremonies will also be organized throughout the country to mark this day.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!