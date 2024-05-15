Preparations finalised for PTI founder’s virtual appearance in SC tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has finalised the preparations for deposed prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan’s appearance before the Supreme Court bench via video link in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments case tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The appearance will be Imran Khan’s first public one since his arrest in August last year in Toshakhana case.

Sources told ARY News that the Adiala Jail’s administration has completed the arrangements for PTI founder’s appearance before Supreme Court via video link on the orders of apex court.

However, sources added that it is up to the former prime minister if he appears before the bench or not.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) allowed PTI founder Imran Khan to attend court proceedings in the NAB amendments case via video link.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hassan Azhar heard the govt’s pleas challenging the NAB amendments verdict.

During the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah stated that the top court cannot deny an audience to the former prime minister if he wishes to appear before it in person.

Consequently, the five-judge bench retired to discuss among themselves and then ordered the federal and Punjab governments to facilitate Khan’s appearance via video link from Adiala jail.

Review petitions

The federal government filed the review plea in the NAB amendments case under the SC Practice and Procedure Law and made the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau and PTI founder respondents.

Citing no violation of basic rights with the NAB amendments, the federal government pleaded with the SC to nullify its decision in the case. “Legislation is the right of the Parliament,” the plea said.

Verdict

On September 15, 2023, the Supreme Court of Pakistan struck down amendments made to National Accountability Bureau laws as it announced its reserved verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s plea.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to National Accountability Bureau laws.