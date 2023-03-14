President Alvi calls timely elections imperative for country’s stability

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday asserted that there would be no delay in elections, calling timely elections imperative for political and economic stability of the country, ARY News reported.

The President expressed these remarks while talking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers’ Editors led by its President Kazam Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

President Alvi also emphasized the need for upholding the Constitution of Pakistan as our history had proven that delay in elections had caused harm to democracy.

He said he has been playing his role to reduce differences and promote reconciliation among the political parties. He stated that he is willing to meet any person or political party for the sake of the country.

The president remarked that he has also asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to negotiate with other political parties.

While talking about the prevailing economic situation of the country, the President said that he is of the firm opinion that Pakistan would not default, adding that better and effective financial management could help overcome the economic difficulties faced by the country.

Punjab polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the election schedule for the general election in Punjab. “Polling for the election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

