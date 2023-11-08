President Alvi conveys PTI’s concerns on level playing field to PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday conveyed to interim Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the concerns of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the “erosion of fundamental rights and level playing field for all political parties”, ARY News reported.

In a letter to interim prime minister, the President stressed that caretaker government should make efforts as a “neutral entity” to provide a level playing field for all political parties.

President Alvi also forwarded a letter, penned down by the PTI’s General Secretary Omar Ayub, to the Prime Minister containing the concerns of the party.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has conveyed to the Care-taker Prime Minister, Mr. Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the concerns of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the erosion of fundamental rights and level playing field for all political parties.

Omar Ayub had conveyed his party’s concern on the erosion of fundamental rights, with particular reference to absence of level playing field for major political parties and mistreatment of female political activists through prolonged illegal detentions.

Meanwhile, the President – in his letter – wrote: “In this context, it was reassuring to hear your recent statements whereby you stated that it was caretaker government’s policy that all registered political parties should have equal rights and opportunities to contest the forthcoming elections”.

President Alvi further highlighted that democracy was the only viable way forward for the State and people of Pakistan, the essence of which lied in giving people the right to partake in political activities and to be able to voice their opinions through free media.

He remarked there was a resonance in Pakistan that for free, fair & credible elections, all political parties and leaders had right to contest and it was up to people to decide.

Alvi also said that the President of Pakistan represented the unity of the Republic as Head of State under Article 41 of the Constitution of Pakistan and “was, therefore, duty bound along with the Prime Minister and all institutions to protect the rights of the citizens, as enshrined in the Constitution”.

He said that it was for this very reason, he was sending the letter containing PTI’s allegations, that had also been debated in the media.

The President wrote that Article 4 of the Constitution clearly stipulated that it was the inalienable right of every citizen to be treated in accordance with law, while Article 17 of the Constitution provided that every citizen shall have the right to form associations and/or be a member of a political party.

He further said that Article 19 of the Constitution stated that every citizen shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression, and there shall be freedom of the press.

Concluding the letter, President Alvi urged PM Kakar, being head of the government, to look into the issues and addressed them.

It is pertinent to mention here that major political parties – PPP, PML-N and PTI – have complained about being denied of level playing field.