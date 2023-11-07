PTI chief demands level-playing field in elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan demanded a level-playing field in upcoming general elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI chairman’s counsel held a media talk after meeting the former prime minister in jail.

PTI chairman Imran Khan stated that Nawaz Sharif is making efforts to keep PTI out of the upcoming general elections, Barrister Gohar added.

He said that the former prime is in good health. Imran Khan said if fair and transparent elections are not held then it will be controversial, the counsel added.

On November 3, former prime minister and PTI chairman on Friday approached the Supreme Court (SC), seeking bail in missing cipher case. The PTI chairman filed a bail plea through his counsel Salman Safdar.

The petition maintained that the cipher case is just another example of the ‘politically motivated cases’ targeting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

The notification was issued by the ECP after, the Supreme Court declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding general elections across the country after the ECP submitted the record of meeting with the president.