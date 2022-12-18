President Alvi, PM Shehbaz felicitates Argentina on FIFA World Cup win

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Argentina for winning the FIFA World Cup after a nail-biting final game against France, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz congratulated the Lionel Messi-led side for its exemplary performance in the tournament’s grand finale.

“What a nail-biting finish to the FIFA WC. Messi’s [Argentina]. Congratulations to Qatar for successfully holding the mega event,” he wrote on Twitter. PM Shehbaz added that upsets by Saudi Arabia and Morocco were the tournament’s highlights for him.

What a nail biting finish to the FIFA WC ⚽️ … Messi’s 🇦🇷👏 Congratulations to Qatar for successfully holding the mega event…Upsets by Saudi Arabia and Morocco remain highlights of the tournament for me. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi also congratulated Argentina for their World Cup win in addition to lauding Qatar’s extraordinary preparations as hosts for the international football event.

“Outstanding World Cup. Congratulations Argentina Champions of the World in Football. Wonderful goals by Messi,” he wrote in his tweet.

Outstanding World Cup. Congratulations Argentina Champions of the World in Football. Wonderful goals by Messi. Well played France coming from behind twice. Mbappe’s hat-trick was a treat to watch. Must also congratulate Qatar for holding World Cup 2022 without a blemish 👏👏👏 — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) December 18, 2022

President Alvi also appreciated France’s efforts to retain the title praising its striker Kylian Mbappé’s hattrick in today’s match. “Well played France coming from behind twice. Mbappe’s hat-trick was a treat to watch,” Dr Alvi added in his tweet.

Lionel Messi’s dream of winning the FIFA World Cup has been fulfilled with a dramatic victory over the defending champions France after the penalty shoot-out here at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Thirty-six years after Diego Maradona lifted the World Cup in Mexico, Lionel Messi followed suit in Qatar as Argentina became world champions for the third time by defeating France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

Read More: ‘Greatest’ Messi ready for fitting World Cup farewell

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium.

In an extraordinary night of high drama, Argentinian substitute Gonzalo Montiel stroked home the winning spot-kick to seal an agonising shoot-out loss for defending champions France.

Comments