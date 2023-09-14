President Alvi suggested election date ‘under pressure’: Raja Riaz

ISLAMABAD: The former opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz said that President Arif Alvi suggested the date of elections’under pressure’, ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja called on Raja Riaz to discuss the matter related to the general elections schedule.

The former opposition leader said that the president did not announce the poll date he suggested the date instead.

Raja Riaz said that he sees the general elections are likely to be held in the mid of February 2024 however the ECP is yet to announce the poll date.

Read more: President Arif Alvi suggests election date in letter to CEC

Yesterday, President Arif Alvi suggested November 6, 2023, as the date for general elections in Pakistan in a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner.

President Arif Alvi noted that the National Assembly was dissolved on Prime Minister’s advice on August 9, 2023, and the Constitution of Pakistan empowers the president to announce a date for general election “not later than ninety days from the date of the dissolution (of assembly)” so election should be held by the eighty-ninth day of the date of dissolution of Assembly i.e. Monday, November 06, 2023.

The announcement can be termed the culmination of the months-long debate over whether the President or the ECP has the right to announce the date of polls.