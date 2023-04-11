President approves appointment of 6 additional judges in SHC

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the appointment of six additional judges in the Sindh High Court.

The appointment of Amjad Ali Bohio, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Khadim Hussain Soomro, Arbab Ali Hakro, Jawad Akbar Sarwana, and Sana Akram Minhas as additional judges in the Sindh High Court was approved for one year.

The president extended approval of the appointments on the advice of the prime minister under Article 175-A of the constitution.

Parliamentary committee for judges appointments

Earlier in the month, the heads of the coalition parties held an important telephonic conversation to discuss the appointments of the judges in the top court.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a telephonic conversation to discuss the appointments of the judges in the top court. It was suggested that the judges’ appointments should be finalised through a parliamentary committee.

Sources added that they also held consultations regarding the legal and constitutional amendments for the judicial commission. They exchanged views on further empowering the concerned parliamentary committee.

Farooq H Naek has been directed to prepare recommendations. The heads of the coalition parties agreed on ensuring the supremacy of the Parliament and presenting the report of the Supreme Judicial Council’s (SJC) report before the Parliament.

During the telephonic conversation, they agreed on ending the limited role of the parliamentary committee for judges appointments like a post office and increasing its powers. They also held discussions regarding the amendments to the contempt of court law.

The heads of the coalition parties also agreed on preparing a draft law for the judicial reforms.

