President Arif Alvi approves regularization of 3 IHC additional judges

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved to regularize three Islamabad High Court (IHC) additional judges, ARY News reported.

According to details, the president gave the approval to make the three additional judges of IHC Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq, Justice Arbab Tahir and Justice Saman Riffat permanent.

The president regularized the three additional judges under article 175A 13.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi approved the elevation of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Syed Azhar Rizvi to the Supreme Court (SC).

Justice Athar Minallah was elevated to the SC, along with Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

