President Arif Alvi consults ECP to fix date for general elections

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and sought recommendation for fixing the date of general elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

The details regarding the letter were shared from Twitter handle of the presidency and read that President Arif Alvi has written a letter to the ECP, asking the body to recommend date for the fresh elections.

“Under Article 48, 5 (A) and 224, the president will fix date for general elections,” it said and added that the ECP was bound to hold elections within 90 days.

The letter further read that under the Election Act 2017, it is mandatory for the president to consult the ECP before announcing date for general elections.

آئین کے آرٹیکل 48 5(A) اور آرٹیکل 224 (2) کے تحت صدر مملکت عام انتخابات کرانے کی تاریخ مقرر کریں گے، خط قومی اسمبلی کے انتخابات کیلئے اسمبلی کی تحلیل کے 90 دن کے اندر اندر انتخابات کرانا ہوتے ہیں، خط — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 6, 2022



It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected media reports regarding its “inability” of conducting general elections within three months.

“Media reports about ECP not ready to conduct elections are totally fake,” the ECP spokesperson said in a statement, adding that holding general elections is the legal responsibility of the election body and it is ready to hold polls at any time.

He further said that ECP has summoned an emergency session to mull over preparations regarding general elections after President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved National Assembly on PM’s advice and announced to hold polls within 90 days.

“ECP will fulfil all legal responsibilities as per the Constitution of Pakistan,” he added.

