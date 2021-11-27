President Arif Alvi reaches Turkmenistan to attend ECO Summit

ASHGABAT: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday reached Ashgabat on a two-day official visit to attend the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

According to Foreign Office, the President was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Chary Amanov, at Ashgabat International Airport.

On his arrival, the President was presented guard of honour.

During the visit, the President will address the plenary session of the Summit. He will also hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders on the sidelines of the ECO Summit.

The Summit will review activities of the Organization and adopt “Ashgabat Consensus for Action”.

It will also consider the Mid-Term Review of ECO Vision 2025, according to a statement released by Foreign Office.

The President on the sidelines of the visit will also hold meetings with different heads of member states.

What is ECO?

The ECO is a regional economic trade and development Organization established in 1985. Pakistan, Iran and Turkey are its founding members.

In 1992, the ECO expanded to include Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Afghanistan also became a member later.

The ECO region is located in neighbourhood of China, Europe, Russia and Gulf States.

