President Alvi sends NAB, Electoral reforms bills back for review

Islamabad: President Arif Alvi has sent back the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and electoral reforms amendment bills to the PM for review, ARY News Reported.

The bills have been reverted to the PM Shehbaz Sharif under Article 75(B) of the constitution.

The head of the state has advised the Parliamentary committees to review both the bills. The bills were passed in a hurry by the National Assembly on May 26 and by the Senate on May 27, 2022, the president remarked.

The President added that legal experts and civil society should be engaged before making the amends. The supreme had also ordered to provide overseas Pakistanis with their right to vote in 2014 and 2018, he added.

Overseas Pakistanis can be provided with the facility to vote via technological advancements, Article 17 of the constitution provides them with this right.

President Alvi added that the electronic voting machine will have a paper trail and would help in counting the votes. The amendments are similar to taking one step forward and taking two-step back, he added.

Talking about amends in the NAB reforms bill he said that the amends will make all the mega corruption cases in the courts toothless.

