President Arif Alvi visits GHQ, meets COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) where he was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the president was presented Guard of Honour as he also laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument and offered prayers.

President Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed regional developments and matters of national security during the meeting, the army’s media wing said.

It further shared that the president was apprised of the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Army besides also receiving a briefing on cyber security given by the Communication and Information Technology Branch.

The president Arif Alvi acknowledged the unparalleled contribution and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army towards the external and internal security of Pakistan.

He also commended the Army’s prowess in the field of Information Technology and coordination mechanisms with other services and stakeholders.