President Arif Alvi visits injured in Peshawar mosque blast

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday visited the injured people in the Peshawar mosque blast, ARY News reported.

As per details, the president arrived at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar and inquired about the medical facilities and staff of the injured.

The President talked to the woman who lost her family members and offered his condolences to them.

He condemned the inhuman attack and reiterated that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain.

President Arif Alvi applauded Law enforcement agencies’ efforts to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

He went around to different wards of the hospital and talked to the injured. The president also directed the hospital administration to provide the best possible medical facilities to them.

President Arif Alvi was accompanied by the caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan.

The President highly appreciated the courage and morale of the injured cops. He also appreciated the government’s announcement of aid for victims.

Earlier, the death toll in the Peshawar mosque blast climbed to 100 after more bodies were retrieved from the wreckage by the rescue teams.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson Muhammad Asim has confirmed the number of casualties, saying that almost 100 people were martyred and 169 people sustained injuries in the ‘suicide blast’.

