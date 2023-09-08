President Arif Alvi’s constitutional tenure ends today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s President, Dr. Arif Alvi, has officially completed his term, marking the end of his presidency today, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, Dr. Arif Alvi was democratically elected and took over the presidential office on September 9, 2018. President Alvi will continue to perform his presidential duties until a new president is elected.

President Alvi, after completing his official visit to Lahore, has returned to Islamabad to perform the routine duties associated with the presidency.

It’s noteworthy that former Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani had an extensive meeting with President Alvi.

In this regard, former minister Fawad Chaudhry wrote in his message on X [formerly known as Twitter] expressed best wishes for President Alvi stated that “Today President Dr. Arif Alvi completes five years of his presidency, despite challenging times the president stood tall and restored the respect and dignity of the office.