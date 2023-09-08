29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 8, 2023
- Advertisement -

President Arif Alvi’s constitutional tenure ends today

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s President, Dr. Arif Alvi, has officially completed his term, marking the end of his presidency today, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, Dr. Arif Alvi was democratically elected and took over the presidential office on September 9, 2018. President Alvi will continue to perform his presidential duties until a new president is elected.

President  Alvi, after completing his official visit to Lahore, has returned to Islamabad to perform the routine duties associated with the presidency.

It’s noteworthy that former Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani had an extensive meeting with President Alvi.

READ: Senator Raza Rabbani demands inquiry against President Arif Alvi

In this regard, former minister Fawad Chaudhry wrote in his message on X [formerly known as Twitter] expressed best wishes for President Alvi stated that “Today President Dr. Arif Alvi completes five years of his presidency, despite challenging times the president stood tall and restored the respect and dignity of the office.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.