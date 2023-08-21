Senator Raza Rabbani demands inquiry against President Arif Alvi

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Raza Rabbani has demanded an inquiry against President Dr Arif Alvi following the key bills signing controversy, ARY News reported on Monday.

Senator Raza Rabbani, while informally talking to the journalists at the Sindh High Court (SHC), said that legal action can be taken against President Dr Arif Alvi if he has delivered a false statement.

The PPP senator added that the president’s tweet was inappropriate as he is the head of the state and has a constitutional option to deal with the matter.

Rabbani said that President Alvi could have returned the key bills [Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023] just like the other bills he returned unsigned. “How he can justify his act for not willing to sign the bill and does not want to say anything.”

“If the president has made a false statement, then legal action can be taken against him. It is unclear yet whether the president signed the bills or not. It is different matter to question the president, however, the Senate can hold an inquiry.”

He said that the president and his staff should appear before the Senate’s committee to clarify their position.

Bill signing controversy

On Sunday, President Dr Arif Alvi denied signing Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Arif Alvi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Arif Alvi said God is his witness that he did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.

“I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned & was assured that they were. However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be effected,” Arif said in his post on X.

A day before his tweet, it was reported that President Alvi had signed the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Both the bills were passed by the parliament during the tenure of the coalition government and were sent to President Alvi for ratification.