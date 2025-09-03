President condemns BNP rally blast, orders comprehensive probe

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned the deadly explosion near Shahwani Stadium in Quetta that targeted a political gathering of the Balochistan National Party (BNP).

In a statement issued by the Presidency, the president expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

President Zardari directed the relevant institutions to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

He further instructed authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast.

The blast occurred near the vehicle of former chief minister Balochistan and chief of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Akhtar Mengal, on Tuesday night.

The vehicle was parked at the stadium. The police said that the BNP chief Akthar Mengal remained safe in the blast; however, 14 people were killed in the attack.

The police further apprised that the blast occurred after the BNP political gathering ended in the stadium.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the deadly explosion, terming it “damning evidence of a nefarious conspiracy by terrorists to spread chaos in Balochistan.”