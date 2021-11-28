President Dr Arif Alvi meets Iranian counterpart on ECO summit’s sidelines

ASHGABAT: President Dr Arif Alvi had met his Iranian counterpart Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat, ARY News reported on Sunday.

President Dr Arif Alvi congratulated President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on assuming the office of the President of Iran after his victory in recent elections.

President Alvi underlined that Pakistan considered Iran as an important Muslim neighbour and brother based on deep-rooted historical, linguistic, religious and cultural linkages between the two countries.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the regular high-level interactions which had reinforced different avenues of bilateral cooperation.

President Alvi highlighted that Pakistan accorded the highest priority to shift geo-economic prosperity & regional connectivity agenda.

He expressed satisfaction at the recent operationalization of International Road Transport (TIR) shipments from Pakistan to Turkey and Azerbaijan, which would be beneficial for the entire ECO region.

While referring to the recently held JTC meeting in Tehran, the president underscored the importance of regular convening of bilateral mechanisms for trade & economy.

He also emphasised utilising a barter trade mechanism in this regard.

President Alvi thanked Iran’s consistent support to Kashmir cause, particularly from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

On regional situation, especially in the context of Afghanistan, President Alvi noted the increased convergence of views among neighbouring countries.

He emphasised the need for a closely coordinated approach to achieve shared objectives of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He laid emphasis on the urgent provision of humanitarian and economic assistance to alleviate the suffering of the people of Afghanistan. He stressed the de-freezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets in this respect.

President Arif Alvi reiterated the invitation for a bilateral visit to Pakistan to President Raisi at his earliest convenience.

The two leaders agreed to stay engaged on all issues of mutual interest.

