President, Naqvi discuss security situation in Balochistan, KP

KARACHI: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on President Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi, where the two held a detailed discussion on the country’s overall law and order situation, with particular focus on the security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to a press release, President Zardari paid tribute to the bravery, professionalism, and sacrifices of the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, and police in the fight against terrorism.

He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in eliminating terrorism and ensuring lasting peace across the country.

The meeting also included a detailed discussion on the prevailing political situation, matters of mutual interest, and other important national issues.

Karachi youth abducted, found murdered in Gulistan-e-Johar

Meanwhile, a young man who was abducted two days ago was found murdered in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, police said.

According to police, the body was recovered near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-e-Johar Block-1. The deceased was identified as Mir Raza Ali, who had gone missing from the jurisdiction of the Ferozabad police station two days earlier.

Police said a kidnapping case had been registered a day before the body was recovered after the victim’s family reported his disappearance.

Initial investigations suggest the suspects attempted to conceal the victim’s identity by pouring acid on the body. Investigators believe the victim was brought to the location where the body was found and shot dead before the suspects fled.

According to investigators, Mir Raza Ali left his home at around 4:00 a.m. two days earlier after telling his family he would return within 10 minutes. However, he never returned, and his mobile phone was later found to be switched off.

Police said the victim operated a shop in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area.