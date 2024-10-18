President, PM felicitate cricket team for thumping win against Eng in Multan Test

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on Friday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning the Test match against England at Multan Stadium.

Pakistan defeated England at the Multan Cricket Stadium and leveled the three-match series 1-1. The Green Shirts beat England by 152 runs in the second Test.

Noman grabbed 8-46 and Sajid Khan took 2-93 as the pair wrapped up England’s second innings for 144 after the visitors were set a daunting target of 297.

President Asif Ali Zardari lauded the spectacular performance of the Pakistani players, particularly the spinners who paved the way to the victory, according to a President House press release.

He expressed the hope that the Green Shirts would keep up displaying the fabolous game in the future as well.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the Pakistan cricket team for winning the first home Test match against England after a long haul.

“Well done, Team Pakistan for winning the first home Test after a long haul with a historic win against England,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He also appreciated the “spectacular” performances by Sajid Khan and Noman Ali for claiming nine and eleven wickets respectively.

“Remarkable team effort at display,” Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.