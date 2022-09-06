Defence Day: President Alvi, PM Shehbaz praise armed forces, nation

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on the Defence and Martyrs’ Day praised armed forces and nation for carrying the proud legacy of the 1965 war by successfully defeating the monsters of terrorism, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

President Alvi, in his message, noted that Defence Day reminded of the unprecedented courage and matchless valour displayed by the jawans and officers of Armed Forces who have support and backing of the entire nation.

“On this day, 57 years ago, we thwarted the evil design of the enemy and defeated it on all fronts. In that testing time, not only the Armed Forces of Pakistan fought fearlessly on ground, in air and in waters, but each and every citizen came out to defend and safeguard the motherland,” the President added.

He also praised the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting for the safety and security of motherland. “I also salute the valiant Ghazis who heroically fought while defending every inch of our territory,” he maintained.

The president further said the nation as a whole and the jawans and officers of the Armed Forces have displayed the same ‘Spirit of September’, courage and commitment in all testing times – be it a war imposed by the enemy or a situation emerged out of a national calamity.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif – in his message – said that it is a matter of great pride that the valiant armed forces and the Pakistani nation have carried forward the proud legacy of the 1965 war by successfully defeating the monsters of terrorism and extremism in their two-decade-old struggle.

Today, he said, the nation was paying its rich tributes to the brave sons of the soil, especially the worthy martyrs who laid down their lives while fearlessly and bravely fighting against the enemy, who was much bigger in numerical strength.

While they were celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s Independence this year, the prime minister said his message on the day to the sons and daughters of soil was to keep the flame and the spirit of September 6 alive in their hearts.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces’ role in maintaining peace in various countries under the United Nations banner was also being acknowledged worldwide. “It showed their commitment to the establishment of sustainable peace, particularly in the region.”

The prime minister also urged the international community to bring their influence to bear upon New Delhi to reverse the actions it took with respect to IIOJ&K on August 5, 2019.

