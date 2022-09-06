Defence Day observed with simplicity amid devastating floods

ISLAMABAD: The nation is observing its 58th Defence and Martyrs Day today with simplicity amid devastating floods that have submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,300 people, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the nation was observing Defence and Martyrs Day to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm its commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Special prayers were offered after Fajr in mosques this morning for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) from the cruel clutches of India.

It is pertinent to mention here that the central ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day was postponed to show solidarity with the flood-hit people, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“In solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan, central ceremony at GHQ to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on 6 September has been postponed,” the statement had said.

“Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods,” it added.

Torrential rain has triggered flash floods that destroyed buildings and bridges, washing away roads and standing and stored crops. It has submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,300 people.

