President, PM laud security forces for eliminating Khwarij in Khyber district

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for a successful operation against Khwarij in Bagh, district Khyber on Monday.

In a statement, President Asif Zardari appreciated the security forces for killing 10 Khwarij during the operation. President Zardari said the brave armed forces of Pakistan are undertaking successful operations to eliminate Fitna Al-Khwarij. He said the nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz SharifMonday expressed his appreciation to the security forces for killing the terrorists. He said the government would continue to stop the evil enemies of humanity. He said the government and the security forces were united to eradicate terrorism from the country.



Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists.

Kamran Tessori emphasised that our security forces are risking their lives to eradicate these threats. He stated that the murdered terrorists District Khayber were responsible for taking the lives of many innocent people, and their elimination is a significant achievement for our forces.

He further stated that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the forces in their mission.

The governor concluded by affirming that the government is committed to bringing terrorists to their logical end.

Earlier on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“On night 23/24 February 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Bagh, Khyber District on reported presence of Khwarij,” the ISPR added.

It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, ten of them were killed.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”