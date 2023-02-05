President, PM urge world to hold India accountable for rights violations in IIOJK

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in their messages on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, have urged the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

President, in his message, also called upon India to allow unfettered access to the UN and OIC observers, international media and human rights organizations to IIOJK.

“We pay rich tribute to the selfless sacrifices made by our Kashmiri brothers and sisters during their decades-old resistance to the Indian occupation”.

In his message, the prime minister also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue raising its voice on all international platforms to highlight India’s barbaric actions in IIOJK.

Shehbaz Sharif urged India to honour its commitments made to Pakistan, the UN and, above all, the Kashmiri people.

People of IIOJK are waging a relentless struggle of epic proportions to realise their dream of freedom from the Indian yoke. Through their sacrifices, they have kept the torch of freedom burning. It is my faith that their dreams will soon see the light of day. https://t.co/KIiIR1CES6 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 5, 2023

The premier said that Pakistan will continue to lend moral, diplomatic and political support to their just cause, until they attain freedom from Indian oppression.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today (Sunday) to express Pakistan’s unflinching support for the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day will also be marked to expose worst-ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupational forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In the federal capital, the walk will be led by cabinet members including Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and Qamar Zaman Kaira. It will be joined by parliamentarians and people belonging to different walks of life.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Posters and billboards will be displayed on important roads, airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

