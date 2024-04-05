President Zardari, CJCSC Mirza express resolve to stamp out terrorism

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Friday expressed the “resolve to stamp out the scourge of terrorism” from the country, ARY News reported.

The resolved came as CJCSC Gen Mirza met Asif Zardari at the President Office, according to an official handout.

The CJCSC felicitated the president on assuming his office and briefed him about the country’s security situation as well as the operational preparedness of the armed forces.

He said the Armed Forces of the country have the capability to effectively deal with internal and external security challenges.

Meanwhile, President Zardari lauded the role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending the national frontiers as well as their contributions towards socio-economic development of the country.

The President said he has complete confidence in the security forces of the country to successfully overcome the internal and external security challenges.

During the meeting, both expressed the resolve to stamp out the scourge of terrorism with the support of the nation.

The meeting came two days after President Zardari met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

During that meeting, the president had noted with concern “baseless and unsubstantiated allegations levelled by a specific political party and its few individuals” against the army for their political interests.

The COAS had apprised President Zardari regarding the ongoing operations of the army against terrorism and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.