President Zardari meets Balochistan ministers in Karachi

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday emphasized the need to further accelerate the pace of development in Balochistan and improve coordination among relevant departments to address key challenges facing the province.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Balochistan’s provincial ministers at Bilawal House in Karachi, where matters related to law and order, ongoing development projects and the overall situation in the province were discussed.

The president directed all relevant institutions to work in a coordinated manner to promote development, improve the security situation, enhance public welfare and increase economic activities in Balochistan.

He said providing basic facilities to the people of Balochistan and ensuring the province’s progress remain among the government’s top priorities.

صدرِ مملکت آصف علی زرداری سے بلوچستان کے صوبائی وزراء کی بلاول ہاؤس کراچی میں ملاقات۔۔۔بلوچستان میں امن و امان، ترقیاتی منصوبوں اور مجموعی صورتحال پر تفصیلی تبادلۂ خیال۔۔۔صدرِ مملکت کا بلوچستان میں ترقیاتی عمل مزید تیز کرنے پر زور۔۔۔عوام کو بنیادی سہولیات کی فراہمی حکومت کی اولین… pic.twitter.com/hPKmOVj2As — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) July 24, 2026

The president also called for speeding up progress on ongoing development projects in the province.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan ministers Sadiq Umrani, Zahoor Buledi, Mir Bakht Kakar and Sardar Faisal Jamali and others.

Read more: Balochistan home minister says threats to judges hamper terror convictions

Meanwhile, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango said on Friday that terrorists threaten judges after being convicted, resulting in the province’s low conviction rate in terrorism-related cases.

Speaking to ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, Lango said terrorists target security forces, civilians and public installations, and act on the directives of their “foreign masters.”

“Terrorists have no religion or nationality. They kill innocent people and continue to target security personnel, civilians and state institutions,” he said.

Referring to recent attacks, the home minister said terrorists had targeted a passenger bus, resulting in the deaths of women, and were now also targeting members of the judiciary.

The remarks came a day after unidentified armed men attacked a vehicle carrying members of the judiciary near Wali Khan Bypass. Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his security guard were killed, while Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Lashari was injured, according to police.

SHO Mastung police station said the judges were travelling from Quetta to Mastung when they came under attack.

The Balochistan government condemned the attack and ordered decisive action against those responsible.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said the attack on the judiciary was a planned act of terrorism.