President Zardari resolves to wipe out terrorism from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari, attended Namaz e Janaza of Shaheed Lt. Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Bader who had been martyred in Mir Ali, North Waziristan during a terrorist attack on Saturday, ARY News reported.

On the occasion, the president paid tribute to shuhada and reiterated the resolve to respond to terrorist activities with full force, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release, on Sunday.

He said that the people of Pakistan and its armed forces were united and would face terrorism in unison.

He also expressed the resolve to make the terrorists accountable for blood of each martyred jawan, adding their brave brothers, sons and friends had been protecting the borders.

Related: Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

President Zardari promised that the blood of the sons of the soil would not go in vain.

In the early hours of 16 March, a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces’ post in the general area of Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

According to the details, the troops foiled the initial attempt of the attack, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to the collapse of a portion of a building, resulting in the Shahadat of five soldiers.