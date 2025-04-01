President Zardari suffers from fever due to infection

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari is suffering from a fever caused by an infection, but there is no cause for concern about his health, ARY News reported Tuesday, citing sources.

President Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after his health deteriorated late Monday night.

According to hospital sources, President Zardari is undergoing treatment, and neurologists are examining him due to numbness in his fingers and toes. He has a fever due to an infection.

Hospital sources reassured that there is no immediate cause for worry, adding that President Zardari has been in contact with family members by phone.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif enquired after the health of President Asif Ali Zardari through telephone.

The premier prayed to the Allah Almighty for early recovery of the president, adding that prayers of the entire nation were with the President Asif Ali Zardari.

Yesterday, President Asif Ali Zardari offered Eidul Fitr prayers at Zardari House in Nawabshah, where a large number of people joined him.

He prayed for the country’s progress and later met with attendees, exchanging Eid greetings. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Provincial Minister Ali Hassan, and Zia Lanjar were also present at the gathering.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Asif Ali Zardari suffered a foot fracture in 2024 upon disembarking a plane at Dubai Airport. The President was on a private visit to UAE.

the President was immediately taken to the hospital for initial medical assistance.

After examination, doctors applied a plaster to his foot, the spokesperson said adding that the plaster will remain for four weeks. President Zardari was advised to rest completely at home.

Following his foot fracture, President Zardari’s official visit to China was also postponed.