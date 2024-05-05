President Zardari to arrive in Quetta on two-day visit tomorrow

QUETTA: President Asif Ali Zardari will arrive in Quetta on his maiden after becoming the president tomorrow, ARY News reported.

As per details, the president is scheduled to meet the chief minister, governor of Balochistan and other political and tribal leaders.

President Zardari will also participate in the oath taking ceremony of governor Balochistan and a high level meeting during his visit to Quetta.

Yesterday, in a significant development, President Asif Ali Zardari accorded his approval to the appointment of governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail as Governor Balochistan.

The president approved the appointments based on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice in accordance with Article 101 (1) of the Constitution, said a statement issued by President Secretariat.

PM Shehbaz Sharif sent the summary of Jaffar Khan Mandokhail’s appointment to President Zardari after the approval of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

He will replace Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, the BNP-M leader who was appointed to the post in 2022.