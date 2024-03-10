President’s house open for all political parties: Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that newly elected President Asif Ali Zardari can bring together all stakeholders and political parties.

Speaking in the ARY News programme “Aitraz Hai”, Faisal Karim Kundi said that in 2010, the PPP got the 18th constitutional amendment passed unanimously despite not having a simple majority in the parliament. “This shows that Asif Ali Zardari can bring all stakeholders and political parties together,” he added.

The PPP leader said that the process of election is now over and all efforts would be made to bring everyone together and take the country forward. He said that all parties including the opposition would be invited on national issues.

“The doors of the President’s House are open for all political parties. Asif Zardari will play an important role in taking the country out of crises,” Faisal Karim Kundi said.

Responding to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, the PPP leader said that peaceful protest is a democratic right but no one could be allowed to take the law into their hands.

“Those who damage government property cannot be spared,” he added.

Faisal Karim Kundi also criticised the PTI over ‘hullabaloo’ in the parliament and said that the opposition should also contribute and give its suggestions in the legislation.