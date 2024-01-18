Presidents tenures of three PHC judges

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi while exercising his constitutional powers has extended the tenures of three judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

According to a statement issued by the President House, the tenures of Justice Fazal Subhan, Justice Shahid Khan and Justice Dr. Khurshid have been extended which will be applicable from January 18, 2024 till consideration by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

The President extended the tenure of the judges in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Article 197 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Earlier, Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment of six additional judges in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The appointment of Amjad Ali Bohio, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Khadim Hussain Soomro, Arbab Ali Hakro, Jawad Akbar Sarwana, and Sana Akram Minhas as additional judges in the Sindh High Court was approved for one year.

The president extended approval of the appointments on the advice of the prime minister under Article 175-A of the constitution.