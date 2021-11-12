Price of sugar reduces in Karachi’s wholesale, retail markets

KARACHI: The price of sugar continues to decrease in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to President Karachi Grocers’ Association, Abdul Rauf, the price of sugar has been decreased by Rs15 to Rs120 per kilogramme in the retail market of Karachi.

Similarly, the price of sugar in the wholesale market currently stands at Rs102 per kg while the new ex-mill sugar price is Rs100 per kg.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered the authorities concerned to bring the entire sugar stock for sale in the market, while also warning of strict actions against profiteers and hoarders.

Read more: PM Imran Khan orders strict action against sugar mafia

The premier had chaired a price control meeting in Islamabad, wherein it was decided that sugarcane crushing would commence from November 15 across the country, in accordance with strict enforcement of crushing laws.

The forum was informed that though an adequate quantity of the commodity was available in the market, sugar prices were increased due to the closure of sugar mills in Sindh.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!